Amid Rahul’s conviction, Cong holds urgent meeting

New Delhi: The Congress has also called an urgent meeting of its steering committee members, PCC presidents, CLP leaders and frontal organization chiefs at party headquarter in the national capital on Friday evening. Party president Kharge will preside over the meeting.

A day after its MP Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case and sentenced to two years in jail, the Congress party has today planned a massive agitation.

It has planned a protest at the Vijay Chowk here today.

The party said it also plans to meet President Droupadi Murmu with other parties over the issue.

Congress is also expected to raise the issue in Parliament during the ongoing second leg of the Budget Session.

Heavy security was seen deployed at Vijay Chowk after the Congress call for a protest march against the verdict sentencing party MP Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday convened a meeting of senior party leaders and MPs at his residence where it was decided that a protest would be staged at Vijay Chowk.

“They (BJP) are doing this to sidestep the main issue. Congress has always stood by OBC, SC, ST, Backward class and minorities and fought for them,” Kharge said on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi.