Road named after TMS on his centenary year

Chennai: West Circular Road in Mandaveli has been re re-named as T. M. Sounderarajan Salai, in memory of the famous singer who was known for evergreen songs.

On his centenary year of the veteran playback singer, Chief Minister MK Stalin today formally inaugurated the new road signboard through video conferencing from the Secretariat.

The playback singing legend, TM Soundararajan, whose career spanned over six-and-a-half decades, dominated Tamil music for several years and sang over 10,000 songs.

His robust and full-throated singing perfectly suited MGR and Sivaji, who had their roots in Tamil theatre.

A versatile singer, he modulated his voice to suit the two stars perfectly. A listener could identify the star in the movie through TMS’ songs, even without watching the film.

He also acted and sang in a few films. He had a voice that could catch the nuances and majesty of the Tamil language.