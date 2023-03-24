Ajith Kumar’s father passes away

Ajit Kumar’s father P Subramaniam passed away todaymorning. As per the reports, he was battling with paralysis and an age-related illness. The actor’s father’s mortal remains will be cremated today at Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 10 am.

P Subramaniam was a Malayali from Palakkad, Kerala. He married Mohini, a Sindhi from Kolkata and in 1971, on May 1, the duo were blessed with Ajith Kumar. The actor also has two brothers Anup Kumar, an investor, and Anil Kumar, an IIT Madras graduate-turned-entrepreneur.

Soon after the news, fans and celebrities took to their social media handle as they mourn the demise of P Subramaniam.

A joint statement by Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar reads, “Our father, P.S. Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85.bWe are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago.

We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades. We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in and ask for your understanding if we may not be able to take calls or respond to messages in a timely manner.

His last rites will be a family affair. We trust that all who have known loss will respect our wish to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much equanimity and dignity as possible.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Ajith’s upcoming film is yet to be officially announced. While he was supposed to work with director Vignesh Shivan for ‘AK62’, the film got dropped and the buzz is that he would be teaming up with director Magizh Thirumeni next.