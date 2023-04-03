India records 3,641 fresh cases

New Delhi: India on Monday logged a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh COVID-19 cases. As per the official data of Union Health Ministry, the active caseload rose to 20,219.

In addition to this, 11 deaths have been also recorded from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Karnataka in the last 24 hours.

The toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 deaths — three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan — recorded in a 24-hour span.

The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.12 while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45 per cent.