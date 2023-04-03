IPL action in Chennai

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The highly anticipated 20-over battle is slated to be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In their first game of the tournament, CSK endured much disappointment, falling short of defending champions Gujarat Titans in an away fixture.

A lack of maturity in the bowling department was mostly responsible for the loss. Their batting, except Ruturaj Gaikwad, also looked quite pale. These issues should be addressed immediately by the Yellow Army to get back on the winning track.

The middle-order too could remain the same and the only change that we might see is Shivam Dube’s name missing from the XI. Dube chipped in with 19 in the previous match against Gujarat but consumed 18 balls for it and management could bring in senior pro Ajinkya Rahane in the middle-order.