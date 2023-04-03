LS, RS adjourned following ruckus

New Delhi: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday soon after Parliament resumed its last leg of the ongoing Budget Session after a four-day long break.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned to meet again at 2 pm. The last leg of the Budget session had begun on March 13 and has witnessed repeated adjournments.

Before the adjournment, Lok Sabha paid tributes to MP from Pune Girish Bhalchandra Bapat and Popular Malayalam film actor and former MP, Innocent who passed away recently in Kerala.

Some opposition MPs were seen wearing black clothes in the House.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid sloganeering by the opposition.