Drama, attempt to pressurise court: BJP on Rahul’s appeal

New Delhi: The Congress is trying to exert “undue pressure” on the Judiciary, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed on Monday, questioning the plan by members of the opposition party to accompany Rahul Gandhi to a Surat court.

Gandhi will be in Gujarat’s Surat city on Monday to file an appeal in a court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remarks.

Senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states, other national and state party leaders are likely to accompany him to the court, sources said.

Gandhi’s lawyers said the matter is likely to be taken up for hearing by the sessions court on Monday itself.

“My point is very simple — why Congress party is trying to put this kind of undue pressure on the Judiciary. There are means and ways to deal with judicial matters. But is this the way?” he quipped.

He wondered whether there has been a case in the past where an entire party is trying to ‘gherao’ a court.