Man sets co-passenger on fire aboard train

New Delhi: Three people were injured after a man allegedly set on fire one of them following an argument on board an express train on Sunday, railway sources said.

It is suspected that the man, who is yet to be identified, escaped when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express slowed down after passengers pulled the emergency chain, they said.

According to sources, the incident took place around 9.45 pm when the train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city. The fire was extinguished by the passengers who alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

“As per the preliminary information, the person who allegedly caused the fire escaped after the incident. Three persons with burn injuries have been shifted to hospital by the RPF and after necessary inspection, the train continued its journey,” a senior Railway official told