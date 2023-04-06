BJP derives inspiration from Lord Hanuman: Modi

New Delhi: Extending his greetings on the 44th Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that BJP derives its inspiration from Lord Hauman to fight corruption and maintaining law and order.

While virtually interacting with the party workers, Modi said, “Today India is realizing its potential just like the power of lord Hanuman. BJP party gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order. If we see the whole life of lord Hanuman, he had a “Can Do” attitude that helped him in bringing all kinds of success.”

He added, “Hanuman Ji can do anything, does it for everyone, but does not do anything for Himself! This is what the Bharatiya Janata Party derives inspiration from!” Extending greetings to the party workers, PM Modi said,” Today we all are celebrating the foundation day of our party. I congratulate each and every BJP worker dedicated to the service of Mother India.”