Hindu temple vandalised in Windsor

Toronto: A Hindu temple has been vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada’s Ontario, Windsor police said in a statement.

The Windsor Police Service has started an investigation into the vandalism as a “hate-motivated incident” and two suspects are wanted in the incident.

According to the statement, police personnel were sent to the Hindu temple on April 5 after a report of hate-motivated vandalism.

“On April 5, 2023, officers were dispatched to a Hindu temple in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue following a report of hate-motivated vandalism. Officers discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the building,” Windsor Police said in the statement.

In the investigation, police officers obtained a video that shows two suspects in the area just after 12 am (local time).

“In the video, one suspect appears to commit the vandalism on the wall of the building while the other keeps watch,” Windsor police said in the statement.