Cong, confusion

After Congress veteran, AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan on Thursday said that nothing will happen to Congress.This comes after Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joined BJP in Delhi on Thursday. Responding to Anil’s decision of joining the BJP, Satheesan said, “Anil Antony has not rendered any services directly or indirectly to Congress or any organizations. Even the assigned responsibility was not properly performed by Anil.””I am pained by my son Anil’s decision to join the BJP. I strongly feel it is a very wrong decision. India’s base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, the Modi government came to power, they are systematically diluting diversity and secularism,” AK Antony said. On his father’s sharp and public criticism of his decision, he said, ‘My father is a person I have the deepest love and respect for.It is not personal in any manner, Anil Antony said. This is a difference of ideas, viewpoints of where the country’s trajectory is. I have made it very clear that I represent young India, he added. What was vital to his decision, he indicated, was his disillusionment with the change in the Congress, a party he has been acquainted with for years and was even a part of for a short while.