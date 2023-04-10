Adani starts supplying thermal power to Bangladesh

Adani Power Limited (APL), which is a part of the Adani Group, informed on Sunday about the start of its first 800 MW ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda district in Jharkhand, and has also started supplying Bangladesh with 748 MW of power. The APL stated in a release, “The electricity supplied from Godda will significantly improve the situation in the neighbouring country as it will replace expensive power generated from liquid fuel, bringing down the average cost of power purchased”. The CEO of Adani Power Limited, SB Khyalia, said in a release, that the Godda Power Plant is a “strategic asset” in India-Bangladesh’s long-standing relationship. “It will ease the power supply in Bangladesh, making its industries and ecosystem more competitive. It is going to be the most efficient and environment-friendly thermal power plant installed in India and the entire South-East region and also one of the best in class in the world. It is the first power plant in the country, which has started its operations from Day One with 100% Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD), SCR and Zero Water Discharge,” the release added. Adani Power further stated in the release that, in November 2017, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) executed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with APL’s wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL) to procure 1,496 MW net capacity power from 2X800 MW ultra-supercritical power project at Godda. “India’s largest power producer in the private sector is expected to commission its second 800 MW unit soon,” the release stated. According to the release, Bangladesh has one of the largest liquid fuel-based power generation plants in the Indian sub-continent region. The installed capacity of heavy fuel oil (HFO)-based plants is about 6,329 MW and high-speed diesel (HSD)-based plants is about 1,290 MW, totalling to over 7,600 MW. As per BPDB’s annual report for the financial year 2021-22, the total tariff of HFO-bas