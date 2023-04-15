Annamalai shows Rafale watch bill, DMK flags ‘discrepancies’

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, whose Bell & Ross limited edition Rafale watch sparked a controversy due to its cost, produced its bill on Friday. The BJP leader said he purchased the Rafale limited edition watch from one of his friends from Coimbatore. Annamalai showed the bill to reporters and said the Rafale watch was first bought by Cheralathan Ramakrishnan in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 4.5 lakhs in March, 2021. Annamalai claimed he later bought the watch from Cheralathan at a cost of Rs 3 lakh in May, 2021. After declaring the details of the watch, he then played out a video which contained details of the assets of DMK ministers like Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, Municipalities Minister KN Nehru, senior leaders TR Baalu, Kanimozhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son-in-law, Sabareesan. The video showed the family tree of the politicians and their business connections. Details of the companies owned by them and their value etc were displayed. A comparison of the assets estimated by the research team and the details filed with the Election Commission were provided too.