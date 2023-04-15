India’s Covid cases exceed 53k

New Delhi: India recorded 10,753 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, the data released by the Union Ministry of Health said. The active caseload stood at 53,720 comprising 0.12 per cent of the total infections.

The cumulative death toll climbed to 531091 with 27 fresh casualties.

While six deaths were recorded in Delhi and four in Maharashtra, three were reported from Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The daily positivity rate has been pegged at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.49. The total tally of Covid cases is at 4.48 crore.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69, according to the ministry data.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in West Bengal, the state Covid advisory board on Friday stressed the need for stepping up genome sequencing surveillance to keep tabs on the situation. “Covid is here to stay but that should not be a reason to panic. It is better to keep a proactive approach to tackle any situation. Genome sequencing and vaccination are what we must focus on,” said a senior health official.