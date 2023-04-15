Rahul Gandhi to launch mega yatra tomorrow

Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch Jai Bharat Satyagraha Yatra in Kolar tomorrow.

It was here in 2019 that Rahul Gandhi had made a remark on the Modi surname and lost his Lok Sabha membership in a defamation case against him in the Surat court recently. According to the Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi will be arriving at Kolar at 11.00 am and address the Yatra.

Several Congress leaders including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in Charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC Chief D K Shivakumar, and legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah are participating in the event tomorrow. After the Kolar event, Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the newly constructed Indira Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru in the evening.

Congress party held a rail strike today across Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Alagiri participated at the protest in Egmore.

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by former BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. After the disqualification of Rahul’s membership from the Lok Sabha, the Congress has been vocal in protests all over the country.

The grand old party has been making an effort to rally like-minded Opposition players around it in the wake of Rahul’s loss membership of the Lower House