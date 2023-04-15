AAP to file cases against CBI, ED

New Delhi: At the centre of the controversy over an alleged excise policy scam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party will file appropriate cases against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts.

Day after CBI summoned him in the case, Kejriwal said that if he is corrupt, then no one is honest in the world. Kejriwal said that he will appear before the CBI.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said the AAP has emerged as a ray of hope for the country and that is the reason why efforts are being made to trample it. Addressing the press conference, CM Kejriwal said no other party has been targeted in the last 75 years in the way the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is being targeted.