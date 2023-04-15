Drone shot down near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down an intruding drone near the India-Pakistan border on Saturday.

The drone was spotted at Bachiwind village near the international border at 3.21 am on Saturday.

BSF troops recovered three packets of heroin weighing around 3.2 kg. “On April 15, 2023 at 3.21 am, BSF troops deployed on the border fired on an intruding drone. On initial search, bag of 3 packets (with blinkers) (wt- appx 3.2 Kg) heroin recovered from a farming field near vill-Bachiwind, Distt- Amritsar. Search under progress,” tweeted BSF Punjab Frontier.

Earlier on Thursday, Security forces tracked and shot down a drone after it crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in the Beri Pattan area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. “On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a suspicious movement of aerial objects was reported on LoC in Rajouri’s Beri Pattan area after which a cordon and search operation was launched and movement of a drone was tracked,” a statement by Defence Public Relation Officer said.