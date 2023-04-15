Kerala: Two TN tourists drown in sea NT Bureau

Chennai: Two tourists, including a nine-year-old boy, from Tamil Nadu drowned in the sea here.

The two were part of a three-family group who were on a visit to Thiruvananthapuram. They were staying at a resort near Karikkathi beach.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Rajathy (45) and her close relative Sai Deepika (9). They hailed from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred at Karikathy beach near Thiruvananthapuram.

Rajathy and Sai Deepika were walking on the beach when high waves swept them into the water. On hearing their cries, the relatives who were around, and the life guards jumped into the water and pulled them out, as per the family.

However, by the time they reached the shore, the two had lost their lives.