‘Pleas on same-sex marriage reflect urban elitist views’

New Delhi: Terming the petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage as one which reflect an “urban elitist” view, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that recognition of marriage is essentially a legislative function which the courts should refrain from deciding.

Questioning the maintainability of the petitions, the Centre said what is presented before this court is a mere urban elitist view for the purpose of social acceptance.

“The competent legislature will have to take into account broader views and voice of all rural, semi-rural and urban population, views of religious denominations keeping in mind personal laws as well as and customs governing the field of marriage together with its inevitable cascading effects on several other statutes,” the Centre said.