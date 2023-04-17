Recruitment scam: CBI arrests TMC MLA

Kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in the West Bengal teachers’ recruitment scam case, sources in the agency confirmed.

Saha is an MLA from the Burwan Constituency of West Bengal. He was arrested from his residence in Burwan in Murshidabad district.

On Sunday evening in the course of the CBI raid a mobile phone of the TMC MLA was fished out from a pond next to the MLA’s house. the agency retrieved the phone by after pumping out all water from the pond.