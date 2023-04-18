TN: RSS functionaries booked

Chennai, Apr 18: The Coimbatore city police on Monday booked RSS functionaries for violations during route march in the district on Sunday. Even though permission was granted only for route march, the RSS functionaries organised a performance of ‘silambam’ and ‘kalari’ (martial arts) during the public meet in violation of the court order. Police booked RSS district president Sugumar, secretary Murugan, joint secretary Kumar and its spokesperson Vijayakumar for violations. The RSS had organised route marches in 45 places across Tamil Nadu.