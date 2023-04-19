‘India overtakes China to become most populous nation’

Geneva: India becomes most populous country in the world. According tot he United Nations data, India has surpassed China to become world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crore people.

China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN world population dashboard.

According to the Pew Research Centre, India’s population has grown by more than one billion people since 1950, the year the UN began gathering population data. Last year, the number of people in China shrank for the first time since 1960. Beijing ended its strict “one-child policy”, imposed in the 1980s amid overpopulation fears, in 2016 and started letting couples have three children in 2021.According to the UN data, the global population will have hit 8.045 billion by mid-2023.

In Africa also, the trend of the rising population can be seen. It is estimated that the world’s second-largest continent will witness a spike in its population from 1.4 to 3.9 billion inhabitants by 2100.