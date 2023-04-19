India sees hike with 10,542 new COVID infections

New Delhi: After six days of a nationwide falling trend in COVID cases, India reported a hike on Wednesday with 10,542 new infections, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country had seen a declining graph in the past five days from April 14 to April 18 when 11,109 and 7,633 cases were reported respectively. India had recorded 9,111 on April 17, 10,093 on April 16, and 10,753 on April 15.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country’s active cases increased to 63,562 which was 61,233 yesterday. As many as 8,175 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 4,42,50,649.