AI flight lands with crack in windshield

New Delhi: Full emergency was declared at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday for a Delhi-bound Air India flight owing to a glitch, a source said. The flight had 180 passengers on board.

Air India, in a statement, said that its flight AI858 operating on Pune-Delhi route landed ahead of its scheduled time following a minor crack on the aircraft’s windshield.

“Full emergency was declared for the Air India Delhi flight from Pune at Indira Gandhi International airport at 5.44 pm on Tuesday due to a glitch. The aircraft was carrying 180 passengers on board,” the source said.