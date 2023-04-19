IPL: RCB pacer informs ‘corrupt approach’ to BCCI

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported a ‘corrupt approach’ to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) from an unknown person, who wanted ‘inside news’ about his team after ‘losing a lot of money’ in an IPL 2023 game.

The India pacer, who is the leading wicket-taker for RCB with eight scalps, said he got a call and promptly reported the matter to ACU officials, who are attached with the teams.

RCB lost their previous match to Chennai Super Kings by eight runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with fortunes swinging wildly. Sri Lankan pace bowler Matheesha Parthirana bowled two crucial death overs to restrict the home team to 218/8 in the chase of 226 and earn victory for CSK.

“It wasn’t a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information,” a senior BCCI source privy to the developments said on condition of anonymity.