CBI’s figures only on paper, no money trail found: Sisodia tells Delhi HC

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has no evidence to show his involvement in the alleged Delhi excise policy case, and that he is being singled out so that he could be kept in jail. On April 5, Sisodia had moved the high court challenging the March 31 order of CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal (Rouse Avenue Court) dismissing his bail plea. Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for the AAP leader, submitted before the bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma that all the other accused in the CBI case have been released on bail except Sisodia. He also said that the probe agency has no proof to show that the AAP leader has tampered with evidence. “They say that I do not cooperate. This can never be the ground to deny me bail. I am not required to cooperate, confess, or answer questions in the way they want. I am required to answer in the way I want, that is the Constitutional guarantee,” Krishnan argued on behalf of Sisodia. Another counsel for Sisodia, senior advocate Mohit Mathur, said that CBI’s figures are just on paper and no money trail has been found. “They have made me the chief architect of this alleged conspiracy through Vijay Nair. But Vijay Nair was arrested in September 2022 and was released in November, even before the charge sheet was filed. I was only called for questioning for the second time in February 2023. So, all these allegations about me being capable of influencing the witnesses is totally wrong,” Mathur contended on behalf of Sisodia.