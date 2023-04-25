Why TN govt suspended 12-hour workday bill?

Tamil Nadu has put on hold a bill that was passed last week to allow a 12-hour workday from the mandatory eight hours at factories in the state following protests by several political parties and labour unions.Chief Minister M K Stalin said that based on the views expressed by various trade union representatives and political parties on the bill passed in the Assembly on April 21, the process of implementing it had been suspended.The Tamil Nadu government passed the bill last week but it has yet to become law.On 21 April, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the Factories (Amendment) Act 2023 providing flexible working hours for employees across the state.