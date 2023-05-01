K’taka: BJP releases election manifesto

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday released the party’s manifesto or vision document for the Karnataka Assembly elections in Bengaluru.

Claiming that they had touched every section of society with their last manifesto, the BJP has this time promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code, provide 10 lakh jobs and ‘state capital region’ tag for Bengaluru. The saffron party also promised to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all Below Poverty Line (BPL) families annually — one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Deepavali.

BJP said that it will launch the ‘Poshana’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre of Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna – Siri dhanya through monthly ration kits.