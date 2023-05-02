Cong history is about appeasing terrorist, says Modi

Bangalore: When the Batla House encounter happened in Delhi, there were tears in the eyes of Congress top most leader, hearing about the death of terrorists, Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said, When surgical strikes happened, when air strikes happened, Congress raised questions on the capability of the countrys defence forces. In Karnataka you have seen how Congress is encouraging terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that Congress’ history is about ”appeasing terror and terrorists”, and the party had questioned the country’s defence forces, when the surgical strikes and air strikes had been carried out.

Also accusing the Congress and JD(S) of ”encouraging terror”, the Prime Minister said they can never increase investment in Karnataka and cannot create new opportunities for the youth in the state.

”People of Karnataka should never forget Congress’ history and thinking. Congress’ history is about appeasing terror and terrorists. When the Batla House encounter happened in Delhi, there were tears in the eyes of Congress’ top most leader, hearing about the death of terrorists,” Modi said.