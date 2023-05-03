Manobala passes away

Popular actor-director and producer Mano bala passed away at hia residence in Vadapalani due to health complications today. He is survived by wife, Usha, and son, Harish. He entered industry in the early 1970s as assiatant to filmmaker Bharathiraja and acted in many Tamil and Telugu movies. His last film in Tamil is Ghosty and in Telugu is Waltair Veerayya.

In 1982, he made his directorial debut with Agaya Gangai and helmed nearly 25 films. Some of his popular films include Pillai Nila, Oorkaavalan, En Purusshanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan, Karuppu Vellai, Mallu Vetti Minor and Paarambariyam, to name a few. Many film personalities mourned the sudden demise of the actor, producer and director.

Apart from appearing in serials, he also directed a handful of television serials. He also made his name in the industry as a producer. He appeared as one of the contestants on Cooku With Comali in 2022.