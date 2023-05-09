NSG team at Amritsar twin blast site

Amritsar: On Tuesday, a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) was seen at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar where two-low intensity blasts took place recently.

Police said that one person was injured in a minor blast on May 8 morning at Heritage Street, police said, adding that it was the very site where an explosion took place on May 6.

The cause of the explosion, however, is yet to be ascertained and police had said that they are “verifying” the cause of the incident.

The police said that one person received a minor injury in the leg and the glass facades of some nearby buildings were damaged in yesterday’s blast.

A sweeper present on the spot during the incident said, “I am a sweeper here and was doing my duty when I heard a big blast sound and saw heavy smoke,” he said.

On May 6 night around 11:15 pm there was an explosion at the same Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, police said in which one person was injured.