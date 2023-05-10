Brisk polling in Karnataka

Bengaluru: After a high-voltage campaign, Karnataka is set for the mega battle of ballots. The voting for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka started from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across the state. The major political parties in contention are the BJP, Congress, and JD(S) The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for high voter turnout in Karnataka, meanwhile, the Congress party urged voters to ‘vote wisely’.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed confidence in the BJP returning to power with an outright majority.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at a government school in Haveri district, Bommai, who is seeking re-election from Shiggaon segment for a fourth consecutive term, said he would win with a record margin.

“So is the BJP, which is going to win with a record number of seats. Comfortable majority will be there,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP rival, Congress’ Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister of the state was confident in his party’s performance.

“There is a tremendous response from the voters. I will get more than 60 % of the votes. Congress will form the government on its own. I am not going to retire but I will not contest elections. This is my last election,” he said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) party cast his vote in Kethaganahalli near Bidadi on Wednesday afternoon with his family.