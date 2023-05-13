Ban on ‘The Kerala Story’: SC seeks response of TN, Bengal govts

The Supreme Court on Friday sought replies of the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea of the producers of ‘The Kerala Story’ challenging the ban in the two states. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha questioned the West Bengal government saying the film is being screened in the rest of the country without any problem and there appears to be no reason for the ban. ”Movie is running in the rest of the country including in states having similar demographic composition and nothing has happened. This has nothing to do with the artistic value of the film. If people do not like the movie, they will not watch the movie,” the bench told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government. Singhvi said according to intelligence inputs, there may be a situation of law and order problem and peace among different communities may be breached. The bench also asked the Tamil Nadu government to specify measures taken to provide adequate security to theatres screening ‘The Kerala Story’.