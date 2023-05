India reports 801 fresh Covid cases

New Delhi: India has logged 801 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 14,493 from 15,515.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,35,204 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,81,475). The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

The nervous system of people with post-Covid fatigue was found to be underactive in key areas, increasing the risk of fatigue — one of the most common symptoms of long Covid, according to researchers.