Hoax bomb scare to school

New Delhi: A school in South Delhi’s Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat via e-mail on Tuesday morning following which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot as panic-stricken parents flocked the school to get their children home, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, Amrita School was evacuated immediately after the threat was received and its buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found. Chandan Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said, ”An email was received today (Tuesday) morning at 6.33 am at Amrita School, Saket, regarding a bomb threat. A thorough checking of the school has been done through Bomb Disposal Team but nothing was found.” A teacher of the school said all students were safely evacuated and sent home with their parents.