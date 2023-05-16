Rahul Gandhi to visit USA on May 31 for 10 days

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will visit the USA on May 31 for a 10-days, said sources on Tuesday.

On June 4, Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally of about 5,000 NRIs in New York’s Madison Square Garden, added the sources.

Apart from this, he will go to Washington and California for a panel discussion and speech at Stanford University. He will also meet politicians and entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 22.

During his visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs informed through a press statement last week.

Rahul Gandhi dominated the headlines as he returned from London after giving speeches at Cambridge University, critical of the government and throwing light on Indian democracy.