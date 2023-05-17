Don’t create atmosphere of fear: SC raps probe agency

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to create an atmosphere of fear when it was apprised by the Chhattisgarh Government that several state excise department officials have been complaining of being threatened and to implicate the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in liquor irregularities case.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A Amanullah remarks came while hearing an application filed by Chhattisgarh Government seeking to be impleaded as a party in the ongoing petitions.

Chhattisgarh Government, through VMZ Chambers, has filed an application for impleadment to permit the state to be impleaded as party respondent.