Australia cancels Quad Meet after Biden pulls out

Sydney: Shortly after Joe Biden postponed his trip to Australia due to debt ceiling negotiations in Washington, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday said a Quad summit would not go ahead in Sydney next week without the US President.

Albanese, however, said the leaders of Australia, the United States, India and Japan would instead meet at the G7 in Hiroshima this weekend. India and Australia are not part of the G7 group of seven rich nations – the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – but have been invited to attend the summit, which is scheduled to be held between May 19 and May 21.

“The Quad leaders meeting will not be going ahead in Sydney next week. We, though will be having that discussion between Quad leaders in Japan,” Anthony Albanese told a news conference.