Guv Gehlot invites Siddaramaiah to take oath as K’taka CM on May 20

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday invited Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah to take oath on Saturday. DK Shivakumar will also take oath along with team members. Shivakumar, who will be the only Deputy Chief Minister. The oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 pm on May 20 in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. A Congress delegation, including Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government. Earlier today, Siddaramaiah was elected unanimously as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Karnataka. Congress leaders RV Deshpande, HK Patil, MB Patil and Lakshmi Hebbalkar proposed Siddaramaiah’s name. Shivakumar moves a resolution to elect Siddaramaiah as a new CLP leader.