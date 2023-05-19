Myntra launches AI-based personal style assistant

Myntra, Indias leading destination for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, on Thursday introduced a revolutionary feature on the platform called ‘My Stylist, an AI-powered end-to-end automated personal style guide for its customers.

This unique concept is set to revolutionise shopping for fashion and lifestyle at large, with the digital style assistant recommending the right outfits and suggesting a complete look to the users.

Ahead of the 18th edition of the highly-anticipated End of Reason Sale (EORS), its biannual fashion event, Myntra is all set to cater to the outfit styling aspirations of shoppers like never before and taking fashion to the next level with this next-gen product discovery and purchasing feature.

“The launch of ‘My Stylist’ takes our commitment to democratising fashion using technology, a notch higher! Powered by machine learning and AI-based technology, this first-of-its-kind innovation at scale in the fashion space in India, is poised to further take the customers’ shopping experience to the next level by recommending looks with an understanding of fashion,” said Raghu Krishnananda, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Myntra.