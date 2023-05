The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a notice on Saturday advising banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. It, however, stated that the banknote will continue to be legal tender.

The RBI has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. In a circular on Friday, the central bank said that all Rs 2,000 currency notes must be exchanged before September 30, 2023.