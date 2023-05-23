First day of Rs 2,000 note exchange

Small queues were witnessed at some bank branches on Tuesday for the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes against smaller denominations as part of the withdrawal exercise.

As per the RBI guidelines issued on Friday, the exchange of Rs 2,000 facility is available from Tuesday.

A person can exchange up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time without filling any form or requisition slip.

Further, no identity proof is required to be submitted by the tenderer at the time of exchange.

No great rush was witnessed for exchange when branches opened. Outlets of private sector banks in metro cities in the early hours had business as usual.