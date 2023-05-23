India logs 519 Covid cases

India recorded 519 new COVID-19 cases nationwide in the past 24 hours, as announced by the union health ministry on Tuesday. Furthermore, the number of active cases has decreased to 7,104. Over the course of the three-year pandemic, India has reported a total of more than 44.9 million cases and 5,31,843 Covid-19-related deaths.

Health experts note that current hospital admissions primarily involve elderly individuals with underlying health conditions. As a result, experts emphasise the importance of receiving booster doses for those who are eligible and have not yet done so. Scientists have identified the XBB.1.16 variant of COVID-19 as the cause for the recent surge in cases a few months ago; however, cases have now started to decline across the nation.