Modi kickstarts Sydney visit, meets Australian CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Australia on Tuesday met the Executive Chairman of Fortescue Future Industries, an Australia-based Green energy and technology firm.

John Andrew Henry Forrest AO, nicknamed Twiggy, is an Australian businessman. He is best known as the former CEO (and current non-executive chairman) of Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) and has other interests in the mining industry and in cattle stations.

According to the Financial Review, Forrest was the richest person in Australia in 2008. The Prime Minister also met Paul Schroder, CEO of Australian Super, in Sydney.

He was appointed Chief Executive of Australian Super on October 1, 2021, and is responsible for the leadership and strategic development of the fund as well as the provision of advice to the board.