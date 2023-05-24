CSK skipper Dhoni in no rush to decide IPL future

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he is in no rush to make a decision about his Indian Premier League future after the 41-year-old guided his team to their 10th final in 14 seasons. Four years after quitting international cricket Dhoni remains the league’s most popular player, his presence guaranteeing impressive support for Chennai even away from home.

Dhoni has reinvented himself as a lower-order power-hitter to remain effective despite being well past his prime. Media reports say it could be Dhoni’s last IPL season but the wicketkeeper-batsman remained coy about his future after overseeing Chennai’s progress to Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad.

“I don’t know, I have eight to nine months to decide, the small auction may be around December, so why take that headache right now?” Dhoni said after Chennai beat champions Gujarat Titans in Tuesday’s qualifier. “I have ample time to decide.”