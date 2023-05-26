Learn to combat hypertension

Chennai: Diabetes is a health condition where the body struggles to regulate blood

sugar levels effectively. This can lead to several complications over time, such as nerve

damage, kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease. However, one of the less well-known

complications of diabetes is hypertension, which is commonly referred to as high blood

pressure.

Thiyagarajan MBBS AB, American board certified Endocrinologist, Kovai Endo

Care Clinic, Peelamedu, Coimbatore said,”Hypertension occurs when the blood force against the walls of the arteries is too high. This can result in damage to blood vessels and an increased risk of heart disease, stroke and other serious health issues. Hypertension is often found in individuals with diabetes, as the two conditions are closely linked.”

There are various reasons why diabetes can lead to hypertension. One of the significant

contributing factors is insulin resistance, which is a typical characteristic of type 2 diabetes. Insulin resistance can cause the blood vessels to become less responsive to insulin, leading to an increase in blood pressure, the Endocrinologist said.

He further said,”Another factor is the damage that high blood sugar levels cause to the blood vessels over time. This damage can result in inflammation and the narrowing of blood vessels, increasing the risk of hypertension and other cardiovascular issues.”