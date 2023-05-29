IPL finals: Rain likely to play spoilsport again

Ahmedabad: The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final which was supposed be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was postponed to the reserve day i.e. on Monday after incessant rain did not let a ball to be bowled. However weather predictions are not good for today too. Rains are expected in the evening.

The Gujarat Titans will look to retain the IPL trophy while Chennai Super Kings will look to win their fifth IPL trophy. Gujarat Titans lost their first qualifier against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.