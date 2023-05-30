CSK lifts IPL trophy

CSK won IPL 2023 trophy and equalled Mumbai Indians’ record of winning the tournament for most number of times. Defending champions Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, debuted in IPL last year when they had won the IPL trophy and was looking to repeat the feat again this year, but Dhoni’s master strategies and CSK’s team efforts proved to be big impediments in their plans. ​

Hardik Pandya, GT skipper said, I think we tick a lot of boxes as a team. We play with a lot of heart, really proud of the way we kept fighting. We have a motto – we win together, we lose together. I’m not going to make excuses, CSK played the better cricket. We batted really well, special mention to Sai (Sudharsan), not easy to play that well at this level. We have been backing the boys and trying to make sure we get the best out of them. But their success is their success. The way they have put their hand up and delivered – Mohit, Rashid, Shami everyone. (On MS Dhoni) I’m very happy for him, destiny had this written. If I had to lose, I’d rather lose to him. Good things happen to good people, and he’s been one of the best people I know. God has been kind, God has been kind to me as well but today was his night