Murmu to visit Suriname, Serbia this week

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-nation tour, Suriname and Serbia from June 4, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs. During her visit to Suriname, from June 4-6, Presiden Murmu will visit Paramaribo at the invitation of Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the country. On June 5, President will be the Chief Guest of the celebrations organized in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname. President will hold bilateral talks with her Suriname counterpart Santokhi. She will also visit places of historical and cultural importance and interact with the members of the Indian community and diaspora.