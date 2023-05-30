Rahul to deliver lecture at Stanford University, meet US lawmakers

Former Congress president, who is all set to leave for the US, will be attending several programmes there that include a lecture at California’s Stanford University, and meetings with lawmakers, think tanks and others. A Congress source said that Gandhi, who is set to leave for the US trip on Tuesday, will be attending several programmes over a week. The source said that the former Wayanad Lok Sabha MP will attend several programmes in Washington DC that includes his speech at the National Press Club on the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech, and sustainable and inclusive economic growth. In Washington DC, Gandhi will also be meeting with lawmakers and think tanks and will also attend a dinner hosted by Indian-American entrepreneur Frank Islam and top business leaders, Senators and Congressmen.